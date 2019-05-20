Bank Muscat hosts annual iftar gathering for media

MUSCAT: Bank Muscat, the flagship financial services provider in the Sultanate, in line with its vision ‘To serve you better, everyday’ hosted the media for an iftar gathering as part of its numerous activities for the holy month of Ramadhan this year. The annual media iftar was held under the auspices of Shaikh Waleed K al Hashar, Chief Executive Officer, Bank Muscat, and was attended by top officials from media institutions and advertising agencies in the Sultanate as well as the bank’s management team.

The programme for the evening included the screening of a special Ramadhan video, and an acapella performance by talented young Omani musician Mohammed al Manji. The media gathering was held as part of the bank’s dynamic communication policy of frequent interactions with the media so as to ensure greater transparency in banking operations. Media interactions also serve as forums where major banking developments are discussed by experts at the bank. They also help highlight major achievements by the bank as well as developments, which are of interest to customers and the general public.

Bank Muscat lines up a series of social, cultural and religious activities every year as part of the activities during the holy month. Ramadhan activities by the bank include iftar gatherings for stakeholders and customers, Ramadhan Souqs to promote SMEs, qaranqasho events for children and special Al Mazyona draws for account holders.

Related