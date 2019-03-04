Bank Muscat highlights career opportunities for SQU students

MUSCAT: Bank Muscat, the flagship financial services provider in the Sultanate, in line with its vision ‘To serve you better, everyday’ and commitment to building human capacity and creating rewarding career opportunities for Omani youth, evoked strong appeal as the ‘best place to work in Oman’ as a large turnout of graduating students visited its stall at the Career and Training Opportunities Fair organised by Sultan Qaboos University (SQU).

The 3-day annual event was inaugurated by Sayyid Saud bin Hilal al Busaidy, Minister of State and Governor of Muscat, in the presence of Dr Ali al Bimani, Vice Chancellor of SQU.

The career fair ends tomorrow (Wednesday, March 6, 2019).

Highlighting career development and training opportunities available to qualified Omani nationals, the bank personnel are on hand to meet prospective job seekers and interact with them on various career options. Hundreds of graduating students submitted CVs, expressing keen desire to work with the Sultanate’s leading financial institution.

A regular participant at the SQU Career Fair, Bank Muscat seizes every opportunity to extend support to Omani nationals seeking career development and training opportunities.

As the nation’s leading banking partner, Bank Muscat attaches great importance to national initiatives, especially human resources development aimed at contributing to Oman’s future by investing in talent which is the real wealth of the nation. Sustainable human resources development is one of the key priorities of the bank. Bank Muscat is proud to take the lead among private sector institutions to carry out the national responsibility in creating job opportunities and providing a suitable work environment.

Related