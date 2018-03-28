Bank Muscat highlights career opportunities for CBFS students

MUSCAT: The appeal of Bank Muscat as the ‘best place to work in Oman’ attracted a large turnout of prospective job seekers at the Career and Opportunities Fair organised by the College of Banking and Financial Studies (CBFS) under the auspices of Tahir bin Salim al Amri, Executive President of the Central Bank of Oman.

Highlighting career development and training opportunities available to qualified Omani nationals, the bank personnel were on hand to meet enthusiastic job seekers and interact with them on various career options.

The graduating CBFS students submitted CVs expressing keen desire to work with the Sultanate’s leading financial institution.

The bank highlighted Shahadati finance, which opens up a great higher education opportunity for Omani youth and citizens.

Quality education is the key to a secure future and Shahadati makes it achievable by encouraging Omani youth and employed citizens to pursue college or higher education at home or abroad.

Shahadati ensures that customers do not feel the financial burden while pursuing college or higher education programmes.

Designed to help Omani youth achieve career advancement with relevant educational qualifications, Shahadati finance covers full expenses, including tuition fees, accommodation, transportation, books and other education related expenses.

A regular participant at the CBFS Career Fair, Bank Muscat seizes every opportunity to extend support to Omani nationals seeking career development and training opportunities. Sustainable human resources development is one of the key priorities of the bank.

As the nation’s leading banking partner, Bank Muscat attaches great importance to national initiatives, especially human resources development aimed at contributing to Oman’s future by investing in talent which is the real wealth of the

nation.

Share on: WhatsApp