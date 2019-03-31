Bank Muscat hands over green grounds in Ibri, Izki

MUSCAT: Bank Muscat celebrated the inauguration of two football fields developed as part of its Green Sports initiative. Bank Muscat has by now contributed 57 fields as part of its strategic initiative to do more for the country’s youth and help local teams and communities play an important role in the emergence of sports heroes in the country. The first Green Sports football field was presented to the Al Araqi Team in the wilayat of Ibri in Dhahirah governorate, followed by the second one which was presented to the Al Saham Team in the wilayat of Izki in Dakhiliyah governorate.

Shaikh Khalid bin Hilal al Maawali, Chairman of the Shura Council, was the guest of honour at the ceremony in Ibri that was attended by many dignitaries and senior bank officials. Juma Khamis al Yaqoubi, Regional Manager, Dhahirah governorate, Bank Muscat, reiterated Bank Muscat’s efforts to support the development of modern sports infrastructure across the Sultanate. The initiative benefits communities, especially Omani youth and will also contribute majorly to sustainable development and all-round progress in Oman, complementing the Government’s efforts in the making of a modern and prosperous nation.

Salim Saif al Gharibi, Team Manager of Al Araqi Team, thanked Bank Muscat for the football field and its Green Sports initiative to promote a sporting culture among Omani youth.

The second Green Sports field was handed over to the Al Saham Team in Izki at an event that was held under the auspices of Shaikh Mohammed Abdullah al Busaidi, Wali of Izki, and attended by many dignitaries as well as senior bank officials.

Hamdan bin Humood al Bimani, Regional Manager of Dakhiliyah South, said: “Bank Muscat’s Green Sports initiative benefits communities, especially the youth, and is aimed at contributing to sustainable development and all-round progress in Oman. The bank is happy to contribute in a big way to creating sporting heroes in the future as well as overall development of communities across the Sultanate.”

Nasser Said al Hadhrami, the Team Manager of the Al Saham Team, thanked the bank for its CSR strategy and said that the Green Sports initiative was a big boon for the development of sports and the game of football in Oman.

The Green Sports initiative launched by Bank Muscat in 2012 has gained further momentum with a total of 57 fields having been handed over to teams across the Sultanate. The scope of Green Sports support for sports teams include greening of football fields with natural or synthetic turf, floodlights or water desalination equipment in areas facing problems of water salinity.

Sports teams that are at least three years old and with a minimum of 300 members from the local community are eligible for Green Sports support from Bank Muscat. The bank recognises that local teams wield immense influence on neighbourhood communities, especially the youth. Hence teams with modern infrastructure facilities can help raise sporting heroes for the country.

