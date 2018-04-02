Bank Muscat celebrates al Mazyona salary prize draw at Al Ansab branch

MUSCAT: Bank Muscat, the flagship financial services provider in the Sultanate, in step with its ‘To serve you better, everyday’ vision and commitment to partnership in sustainable development, celebrated al Mazyona salary prize draw, coinciding with the inauguration of a new personalised banking asalah centre at Al Ansab branch.

Eng Mohammed bin Salim al Busiadi, Member of Majlis Ash’shura representing Wilayat Bausher, was the guest of honour at the ceremony attended by dignitaries and Management Team members of the bank.

The exciting al Mazyona salary transfer scheme rewards customers with a fixed salary prize of RO 500 every month for a year. Bank Muscat is the first to introduce a prize scheme offering a fixed salary prize every month in Oman.

To win the salary prize, all that customers need to do is transfer their salary of RO 500 and above to the bank. In all, 10 customers are rewarded every month in the salary transfer scheme.

At a time when financial rewards and incentives are a premium, Bank Muscat is proud to reward customers with the unique al Mazyona salary prize scheme launched as part of the 2018 al Mazyona savings scheme offering a total prize money of RO 10 million.

The bank understands customer expectations and al Mazyona 2018 scheme continues to promote and reward a healthy savings habit in Oman. The 2018 al Mazyona savings scheme guarantees more prizes for more winners in all regions.

Reaching out with a powerful call for savings, the highlights of 2018 al Mazyona savings scheme include high value prizes for different segments, including women, children, youth and high saving customers.

The monthly prizes targeted at al Mazyona customers across the region include RO 1,000 each for 140 winners and RO 5,000 each for 28 winners.

The monthly prizes earmarked for high savings customers of asalah Priority Banking include RO 20,000 each for 10 winners and RO 50,000 each for two winners.

