Bank Muscat celebrates al Mazyona salary prize draw

MUSCAT: Bank Muscat, the flagship financial services provider in the Sultanate, in step with its vision ‘To serve you better, everyday’ and commitment to partnership in promoting a strong savings culture Oman, celebrated al Mazyona salary prize draw at the head office of Mohsin Haider Darwish (MHD) company in the presence of Lujaina Mohsin Haider Darwish, Deputy Chairperson of MHD, Abdullah Tamman al Mashani, DGM — Institutional Sales & Product Development, and Taya Bait Sabeea, AGM — Capital Region Branches.

The exciting al Mazyona salary transfer scheme rewards customers with a fixed salary prize of RO 500 every month for a year. Bank Muscat is the first to introduce a prize scheme offering a fixed salary prize every month in Oman. To win the salary prize, all that customers need to do is transfer their salary of RO 500 and above to the bank. In all, 10 customers are rewarded every month in al Mazyona salary prize draw.

Abdullah Tamman Al Mashani said “At a time when financial rewards and incentives are a premium, Bank Muscat is proud to reward customers with the unique al Mazyona salary scheme launched as part of 2018 al Mazyona savings scheme offering a total prize money of RO 10 million. The bank understands customer expectations and al Mazyona 2018 guarantees more prizes for more winners in all regions. Reaching out with a powerful call for savings, the highlights of 2018 al Mazyona savings scheme include high value prizes for different segments, including women, children, youth and high saving customers.”

In the upcoming months, Bank Muscat has lined up a series of grand prizes for al Mazyona savings scheme customers, including the country’s biggest year-end prizes. The grand year-end prizes totalling RO 900,000 will be shared by seven winners, including the mega RO 500,000 prize for asalah Priority banking customers. The end of year prizes awaiting al jawhar Privilege banking customers include RO 100,000 each for two customers.

The attractive year-end prizes also include RO 50,000 each for four customers across the Sultanate. Customers are required to maintain the minimum balance requirement in each category for three months to qualify for the year-end prize draws.

Reaching out with a powerful call for savings, Bank Muscat is committed to promoting the concept of savings among all strata of society. Guaranteeing more for everyone to share, Oman’s flagship al Mazyona savings scheme offers the biggest RO 10 million prize money in Oman and the region.