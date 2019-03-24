Bank Muscat celebrates 55th Green Sports field in Musannah

MUSCAT: Bank Muscat in step with its vision ‘To serve you better, everyday’ and commitment to partnership in supporting youth and promoting Oman as a sporting nation, celebrated the inauguration of the 55th football field developed as part of its Green Sports initiative in the wilayat of Musannah in South Batinah governorate. The guest of honour, Darwish bin Ismaeel al Balushi, Minister Responsible for Financial Affairs, presented the Green Sports football field to the Abu Abali Sports Team in the presence of Shaikh Saad bin Mohammed al Saadi, Minister of Sport Affairs, as well as a number of other dignitaries and senior bank officials.

Darwish al Balushi praised the role of the private sector in supporting youth programmes, in particular the role of Bank Muscat in supporting sports activities across the nation. He said, “I hope that the Green Sports Field initiative continues to serve the nation and I also wish that other private sector institutions are inspired to launch similar CSR programmes. Initiatives like this will greatly strengthen the relationship between the government and the private sector.” He congratulated the Abu Abali team on the occasion of the handover.

Addressing the gathering, Yousuf al Nadabi, Regional Manager — South Batinah branches, said: “This is a proud achievement for Bank Muscat to celebrate the 55th Green Sports football field in the wilayat of Musannah. The unique CSR initiative reiterates the bank’s commitment to develop modern sports infrastructure across the Sultanate. Complementing government efforts in building a sporting nation, the initiative benefiting communities, especially youth, is aimed at contributing to sustainable development and all-round progress in Oman.”

Waleed Ali Dadeen al Balushi, President of Abu Abali Sports Team, said: “We are thankful to Bank Muscat for the Green Sports initiative, which has made vital contributions to creating an ideal environment for Omani sports talents. The unique initiative is a big support for the country’s youth and we are confident that many youngsters will benefit from this programme and become sporting heroes for the country.”

Mohammed al Balushi, Deputy President of Abu Abali Sports Team, said: “The inauguration of the new green football field marks a milestone for the development of sports, especially the game of football, in the wilayat of Musannah. We are grateful to Bank Muscat for this laudable gesture.”

Green Sports initiative aimed at promoting Oman as a sporting nation by greening and developing football fields has benefited a total of 93 sports teams across the country to date. Marking the eighth year of the unique CSR initiative, the bank will support the development of 15 football fields across the Sultanate in 2019.

