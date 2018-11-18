Bank Muscat celebrates 48 years of Oman’s Renaissance achievements

Bank Muscat, the flagship financial services provider in the Sultanate, marked the 48th National Day celebrations with gusto at the head office and branches across all regions as the national pride and spirt of patriotism rang loud and clear in activities reflecting the Omani sentiments associated with the auspicious occasion.

The opportunity was utilised by employees to express gratitude and admiration for His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said, the beloved leader of Oman, and commemorate the Renaissance achievements of Oman under his leadership during the past 48 years.

Brightly decorated with the national colours of red, green and white, a festive atmosphere prevailed at the head office where the bank’s senior Management Team joined the celebrations in honour of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos.

The highlights of the celebrations included live performances by the Royal Guard of Oman (RGO) Steel band, popular folklore bands and Omani crafts exhibition.

Visitors to the bank joined the celebrations commemorating the Sultanate’s heritage and culture. Whipping up the excitement, the bank hosted the special al Mazyona National Day prize draw offering a total prize money of RO 144,000 shared by 48 customers across the Sultanate who won RO 3000 each.

Abdul Razak Ali Issa, Chief Executive, said: “On the occasion of 48th National Day, Bank Muscat is honoured to congratulate and extend best wishes to His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said, the architect of modern Oman. The great occasion is celebrated with pride as the progress made during the past 48 years of the blessed Renaissance led by His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has elevated the Sultanate to a unique position in the world. The journey was not easy, but pursued with strong resolve, dedicated efforts and great sacrifices, which have yielded lasting benefits to citizens and residents.”

Abdul Razak Ali Issa added: “Great achievements are the results of inspiring leadership. The all-round progress, development and the glorious achievements witnessed by the Sultanate are the result of His Majesty’s farsighted vision which encapsulates the roadmap for the present as well as the future development march in the Sultanate encompassing all spheres. During the Renaissance years, Omani citizens have been the basis and focus of development which is well reflected in the qualified national cadres occupying important positions in all fields. Complementing the impressive achievements made by the Sultanate under the leadership of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, Bank Muscat remains committed to contributing to further progress of the nation, prosperity and welfare for all.”

The celebrations evocatively showcased the country’s rick folklore music and traditional crafts, offering the opportunity to interact with veteran craftsmen pursuing some of the country’s popular traditional crafts.

The initiative was aimed at showcasing the Sultanate’s distinct attractions and vibrant heritage and culture. Bank Muscat is closely involved in the country’s tourism development projects, complementing the government endeavours to promote Oman as a unique destination.

The bank’s staff also paid rich tributes to His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said and the glorious Renaissance achievements through poetry and musical performances. As the nation’s flagship bank, Bank Muscat seizes every opportunity, especially occasions of national importance, to reach out to citizens and residents across Oman. The corporate philosophy of the bank is underpinned by the rich Omani culture and traditions which finds true expression on occasions such as the National Day.

