Bank Muscat celebrates 43rd Green Sports football field in Jaalan Bani Bu Hassan

MUSCAT: Bank, Muscat in step with its commitment to partnership in supporting youth and promoting Oman as a sporting nation, celebrated the inauguration of a football field developed as part of the Green Sports initiative in the Wilayat of Jaalan Bani Bu Hassan in Sharqiyah South Governorate.

Mohsin bin Ali al Masroori, First Vice-Chairman of Oman Football Association, presented the 43rd Green Sports football field to Al Manjared Sports Team in the presence of dignitaries and senior Bank officials.

Addressing the gathering, Salim al Shidi, Acting Regional Manager — South Sharqiyah Branches, reiterated the Bank’s support to develop modern sports infrastructure across the Sultanate, complementing government efforts in building a sporting nation. The Green Sports initiative benefiting communities, especially youth, is aimed at contributing to sustainable development and all-round progress in Oman, he added.

Saleh bin Salim al Masroori, President of Al Manjared Sports Team, said: “We are thankful to Bank Muscat for the Green Sports initiative, which has made vital contributions to creating an environment encouraging Omani sports talents. The unique initiative is a big support for the country’s youth and we are confident that many youngsters will benefit from this programme and become sporting heroes for the country.”

The Green Sports initiative launched by Bank Muscat in 2012 has gained momentum with a total of 78 sports teams across the Sultanate benefiting from the support till date. Marking the seventh year of the unique CSR initiative, the Bank will support the development of 15 football fields across the Sultanate in 2018.

The Green Sports initiative has made vital contributions to creating an environment encouraging Omani sports talents.

The scope of Green Sports support for sports teams include greening of football fields with natural or synthetic turf, floodlights or water desalination equipment in areas facing problems of water salinity.

