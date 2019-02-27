Bank at your convenience with the best mobile app

MUSCAT: BankDhofar’s Mobile Banking App has proven itself to offer customers increased convenience, absolute security and an enhanced banking experience on the go.

Commenting on the Mobile Banking App, Marwan al Zadjali (pictured) — Head of Alternative Delivery Channels at BankDhofar said: “BankDhofar’s Mobile Banking App continues to offer its customers an enhanced banking experience. The App, which is the most convenient and easy way to stay connected to the bank, delivers a bouquet of outstanding features. The app has been designed to provide a greater digital banking experience for our customers, empowering them to easily and securely manage their banking at their convenience.”

Through an outstanding feature of the app, customers can transfer funds within their accounts and third party’s accounts in BankDhofar. They can also transfer funds to a valid account number in another local bank in Oman. Moreover, they can instantly transfer funds to a valid ATM card number of another local bank within Oman, enabling them to conduct banking transactions anywhere and anytime.

Offering smart banking at the fingertips, customers can benefit from Cardless cash feature where they can withdraw cash from an ATM without their card. Customers have to simply place a request through their mobile banking app and creating a four-digit cash code. A unique reference of six digits will be generated and sent to the customer to collect the money. The customer can then visit the nearest BankDhofar ATM and enter the created four-digit code in the application along with the reference received through SMS in two different steps. The ATM will then automatically dispense the requested amount. In case the customer doesn’t collect the cash from ATM, the amount will be refunded to customer account after six hours from the time when transaction was initiated.

