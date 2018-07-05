Bangladesh nationals top expat workers in Oman

Muscat: Bangladeshi nationals continue to form the major chunk of the expatriate population in the Sultanate with 680,242 workers in May this year amid a fall of 3.6 per cent compared to 682,702 in April 2017.

Indians, who occupy the second slot, also registered a fall of 2.4 per cent to reach 674,758 from 688,696 during the same period.

The number of Pakistanis witnessed the largest drop of 4.5 per cent. Their population in the Sultanate now stands at 227, 079 from 229, 378 in April 2017.

While Filipinos increased by 9.5 per cent to 46,458 workers in May from 46,106 in April 2017.

The total number of expatriate workers in Oman at the end of May, 2018 stood at 1,830.394 at the end of May 2018 against 1,836.569 in April last year.