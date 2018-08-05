Bangladesh level T20 series with 12-run win

Lauderhill, United States: A fine all-round performance by Shakib al Hasan lifted Bangladesh to a series-levelling 12-run win over the West Indies in the second fixture of a three-match T20 International series at the Central Broward Stadium in Florida on Saturday.

Shakib belted 60 and senior opener Tamim Iqbal top-scored with 74 as the Bangladeshis posted a challenging 171 for five after they were put in to bat.

Needing victory to keep the series alive ahead of the final match at the same venue on Sunday, the captain then claimed the important wickets of Marlon Samuels and opposing skipper Carlos Brathwaite as the Caribbean side were restricted to 159 for nine in reply.

Mustafizur Rahman took three expensive wickets, but it was left to spinner Nazmul Islam to bowl the critical final over of the match with the West Indies needing 15 runs for victory.

Just two runs were conceded as Bangladesh kept the series alive and also ended a five-match losing streak in the format going back to the final of the tri-nation series against India in Colombo last March. “We had a good team talk after that first loss and we came out for this match with a really determined effort,” Shakib said. “It was a good team effort overall and I expect us to continue with this sort of performance in the deciding match.” — AFP

Related