Muscat: The annual ban imposed on the fishing of kingfish during the breading season will end on Monday (October 15). The ban has been in place since August 15. The fishing season will start on Tuesday (October 16) and end on August 14, 2019. By imposing the annual ban, the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries aims to preserve the Sultanate’s stock of kingfish and preventing the stock from getting exhausted. — ONA

