Ban extended on hiring expatriates in Oman

Muscat: Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser al Bakri, Minister of Manpower, has issued three decisions (487, 488, 489 /2018) that regulate recruitment of expatriate professions.

The decision 487/ 2018 is based on the Labor Law promulgated by Royal Decree No 35/2003 and Ministerial Decision 2013/608 on the temporarily suspension of the recruitment of expatriate in some professions.

The Article 1 stipulates ban on the recruitment of expatriates for another six months in following professions that include sales, marketing and purchase representatives.

Article 2 states that this decision applies to all private sector establishments.

Decision 488/2018 stipulates ban on the recruitment of expatriates for another six months from December 2 in some professions based on the Ministerial Decree No. 2014/338. These professions are construction and cleaning work.

This decision does not apply to establishments registered in the excellence category, companies working on government projects, and companies registered as Small and Medium Enterprises.

Resolution 3 temporary bans recruitment of non-Omani manpower in some activities that include carpenters, blacksmiths and brick kiln workers from January 2. 2019.