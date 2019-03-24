Muscat Municipality bans construction work on public holidays

Muscat: The Muscat Municipality has banned construction activities on Fridays and other holidays.

Amendments in the civic law relating to building construction have already been made by Eng Mohsen bin Mohammed al Sheikh, chairman, Muscat Municipality.

According to the amendments made to different articles of Municipality Law 1992, without prior approvals, building owners or contractors are allowed to carry out construction activities during the specified days.

“No construction works including demolition, building extension and excavation should be done on official holidays and Fridays in the residential neighbourhoods without prior permission”, states the amended law.

The amended laws also ban noise-generating work between sunset and sunrise.

“Violators will face an administrative a fine of RO 500 and abrupt stoppage of work”, cautions the law.

The municipality, in the beginning of this year, had announced that steps were being taken to curb the construction activities that cause noise and air quality impacts on citizens and residents.

The new law requires building owners and contractors to submit details including the map showing the boundaries of the plot and other specifications about the construction intended to be done.

“There should also be signage boards placed at the site with details of the construction work”, adds the law.