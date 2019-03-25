BambinO: The power of infant imagination

For the first time, the ROHM will host a unique programme to introduce infants aged six months to eighteen months to musical theatre. Unprecedented in Oman, BambinO is an important pioneering work that celebrates the power of infant imagination. In the entertaining context of musical theatre, this educational show reinvents operatic language and traditions for very young children at a time when they are intensely curious and open to new experiences.

Participation is limited to thirty infants with one adult responsible for each infant. The childfren are free to explore and interact with each other and with the singers and musicians.

Written by Liam Paterson and directed by the critically acclaimed British actor and stage director, Phelim McDermott, BambinO was produced by Scottish Opera in collaboration with Manchester International Festival and Improbable theatre company.

For the convenience of patrons, BambinO will be presented in seven sessions. The first showing will on Sunday, March 31 at 12:00 noon and every day from the April 1 to 6 at 12 noon. For information and booking, visit www.rohmuscat.org.om

