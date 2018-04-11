Bakri meets Arab counterparts in Cairo

CAIRO: Shaikh Abdullah bin Nasser al Bakri, Minister of Manpower, met with the heads of delegations of Egypt, the UAE, the Republic of Tunisia and the State of Palestine on the sidelines of the 45th Arab Labor Conference, which is currently held in Cairo.

The Minister of Manpower met with Mohammed Mahmoud Saafan, Egyptian Minister of Manpower, Nasser bin Thani al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation in the UAE, Mohammed al Tarabulsi, Minister of Social Affairs of the Republic of Tunisia, and Maamoun Abu Shahla, Palestinian Minister of Labour.

During the meeting, they discussed the joint cooperation between the Sultanate and sister countries in the field of labour.

The meetings stressed the importance of social dialogue between the three parties of production, which is the effective tool in solving most of the problems and challenges facing the labour market, which positively affect stability of market and increase of competitiveness and productivity.

The meetings dealt with the process of benefiting from the exchange of information and technical expertise between the Sultanate and those countries in order to spread the benefit and raise the level of technical performance, which will benefit the joint labour markets.

The meetings were attended by Qais bin Mohammed al Yousef, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Amman Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Nabhan bin Ahmed al Battashi, Chairman of the General Federation of Oman Trade Union (GFOTU). — ONA

