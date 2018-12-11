Baker Hughes, PDO launch Oman’s first artificial lift systems facility

Baker Hughes, a GE company, has joined forces with the Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) launch open its first artificial lift systems assembly and repair facility in the Sultanate to support the PDO’s operations and other customers in the region, with the aim of optimising production, saving costs and enhancing oil production.

Complementing PDO’s ‘In-Country Value’ strategy, the centre, located in Nizwa, is one of the largest investments by BHGE in the country. It is specialised in the assembly and repair of electric submersible pumps (ESPs) components, including motors, seals, intakes, gas separators and pumps, and has competencies for testing all types and ranges of pumps and motors to ensure quality control.

Established in an area of over 8,500 square metres, the complex has over 1,670 square metres allocated for workshops. Underlining BHGE’s commitment to promote localisation, the facility achieves near 100 per cent Omanisation. A team of nine Omani Assembly Maintenance Operations technicians, who were trained at BHGE’s centre in Jebel Ali UAE, are driving the operations of the facility.

In addition to supporting existing projects of BHGE with PDO, the new facility can also support other customers in the country and wider region, underscoring the added value it brings to the oil and gas supply chain in Oman.

Abdul-Amir Abdul-Hussein al Ajmi, External Affairs and Value Creation Director at PDO, said: “The facility further reinforces our localisation efforts to support our In-Country Value strategy which aims to create more job, training and learning opportunities for Omanis and enhance domestic supply chains. The facility will provide efficiencies to PDO as well as minimise any delays in equipment delivery and installation, while optimising the full ESP value chain. We are pleased to work with BHGE as a partner with proven expertise in country.”

The opening of the facility, under the auspices of Salim bin Nasser al Aufi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Oil and Gas, marks the completion of another of the opportunities outlined in the Ministry of Oil and Gas ICV strategic blueprint which was unveiled in 2013. PDO is leading on 38 out of the 53 originally unveiled to Oman’s oil and gas industry.

Ayman Khattab, CEO South Gulf and East Africa at BHGE, said: “The inauguration of our first artificial lift assembling and repair facility in Oman reflects our long-term commitment to the country and to strengthen our local footprint through in-country investments. With our artificial lift services recording strong market share in the country, the new facility enables us to be closer to our partners and to serve them more efficiently.”