Bait al Zubair celebrates 20th anniversary, announces photo tilt winners

Bait Al Zubair, on Wednesday, celebrated its 20th year anniversary held under the auspices of HH Sayyid Mohammed bin Salim al Said, whose father HH Sayyid Salim bin Ali al Said, first opened the prestigious art house back in 1998. Winners of the first Al Zubair Photography Award, which explored the theme of Omani architecture, were also announced at the celebration.

Commenting on the 20th anniversary, Al Zubair bin Mohammad Al Zubair said, “Over 20 years have passed since we began creating enriching cultural and educational experiences here at Bait Al Zubair. These experiences were motivated by our aim to elevate cultural awareness in Oman.”

He added, “The institution has grown and evolved conceptually over the years, driven by the changes Oman has experienced through modernisation and our ever-evolving responsibilities towards preserving and protecting our culture. Bait Al Zubair has helped build bridges and offer a safe space to nurture Omani culture and fine arts, encourage local engagement, and develop original artistic thought and practice.”

He shared, “This institution is not only here to spread knowledge, but to enable the talents and capabilities for Omani cultural innovation.”

“We are proud to complete over two decades serving the field of arts and culture and beyond in Oman through programmes, workshops, and special projects. Our main objective at Bait Al Zubair is to support cultural development in the Sultanate through partnerships, and enrich new talent and local capabilities in the cultural field. Our role is to educate Omanis across generations by retracing the rich culture and history of our nation. We hope that we have succeeded in spreading this message over the past two decades, and we hope to be a driving force in Oman’s art and cultural movement for years to come,” he added.

Winners of the Al Zubair Photography Award were officially announced during the celebration. Claiming the grand prize of OMR 4,000 was Ahmed al Toqi for a photograph titled ‘Harat Al Rami.’ The second prize of OMR 2,000 went to Ian White for his image of the Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque, and the third prize of OMR 1,000 was awarded to Sanjoy Sengupta for his image ‘Reflection.’

The first edition of the Al Zubair Photography Award received a large number of submissions totalling over 1,600 registrations from over 40 different nationalities.

Over 65 per cent of the submissions received were from Omani photographers. The submissions successfully highlighted the many facets and intricacies hidden in the beauty of Omani architecture.

The judges faced the exciting challenge of selecting the final three winners from a large pool of professional participants. Four judges analysed the submissions and narrowed down the photographs from an exceptional selection of work submitted, admitting to the fact that the majority of the submissions to the award deserve recognition.

The award brought together a group of select local and international judges, including prominent Omani architect, HE Eng. Sultan bin Hamdoon al Harthi, as well as notable Omani photographer, Khamis al Moharbi. The judging panel also included leading international photographers specialising in architectural photography, including Victor Romero, who holds over 20 years of experience and 49 international awards and accolades, Catalin Marin, who specialises in architecture and lifestyle photography for numerous world-class brands, and Henry Dallal, who has had his work displayed at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, Windsor Castle and Mussums Wiltshire.

The anniversary celebration was accompanied by the opening of an exhibition in Bait Al Nahdhah at Bait Al Zubair, where a group of select photographs showcasing the theme of Omani architecture were exhibited. A poetry recitation was also held to commemorate the event, where the foundation hosted a number of influential poets from the region, including Dr Saif al Ramadhani, Hajar Omar, Mohammed al Braiki, and Aisha al Saifi.

