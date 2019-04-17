Bahraini delegation visits Madayn

MUSCAT: A delegation representing the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and Tourism in the Kingdom of Bahrain headed by Khalid Rabeea, Assistant Under secretary for Industrial Areas, visited the headquarters of the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates — Madayn at the Knowledge Oasis Muscat (KOM) on Wednesday. The delegation was acquainted with the investment climate in the Sultanate and the available opportunities in the various industrial cities, which pertain to Madayn.

Hilal bin Hamad al Hasani, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Madayn briefed the delegates on the vision of Madayn, which is to enhance the Sultanate’s position as a leading regional centre of manufacturing, ICT, innovation and entrepreneurship excellence, and its mission in attracting industrial investments and providing continued support, through regionally and globally competitive strategies, good infrastructure, value adding services, and easy governmental processes.

Al Hasani also elaborated on the objectives of Madayn. The delegation then visited the National Business Centre (NBC), which is an initiative launched by Madayn in KOM to offer promising Omani entrepreneurs a platform to develop their business ideas and advance them into growing ventures. The delegates also visited the Industrial Innovation Centre.

Related