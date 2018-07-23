Bahrain secure semifinal

MUSCAT, July 23 – Bahrain secured the last semifinal spot in the 16th Asian Junior Handball Championship with six points when they beat Oman 30-18 at the Al Saada Sports Complex in Salalah late on Sunday. Japan, South Korea and Saudi Arabia had already reached the last-four stage of the tournament. In another match, South Korea continued their winning run with a victory against Iraq 34-24 on Sunday. The Korean players had ensured team qualification spot to the semifinal as they won against Oman and Bahrain earlier. The loss ended Iraq’s hopes for semifinals as they shared three points with Bahrain before both matches. Meanwhile, the main organising committee of the championship held an honouring ceremony for the heads of the delegations participating at the Asian Junior Handball Championship. Dr Said al Shehri, chairman of handball association, and Moosa al Balushi, secretary-general of association, distributed mementos to the delegations’ heads.

