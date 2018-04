DUBAI: Bahrain on Sunday announced it has discovered the largest oil and gas field in the history of the kingdom. Authorities estimate the newfound reserves at “many times” the volume of Bahrain’s only other known oil field, the state-run BNA news agency said. The agency did not give details on the size of the new light shale oil and gas find. Bahrain currently has only one oilfield with several hundred million barrels

of crude reserves. — Reuters

