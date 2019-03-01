Bahla lifts first division league title

Bahla pummelled Al Salam 7-1 at the former’s home ground in their concluding game of the first division league on Thursday. With this victory and the drawn match between Seeb and Fanja, Al Dakhiliyah club Bahla bagged the first division title.

Bahla were crowned as champions having accrued 20 points but with a better goal difference than Seeb, who have the same credit of points and Fanja positioned third with 15 points.

Oman Football Association (OFA) chairman Salim al Wahaibi was the chief guest of the final match, in presence of OFA officials and representatives of both teams. At the end of the match, Al Wahaibi distributed the gold medals to Bahla players and delivered the shield to the captain of the team.

In the final match of the league, goals were struck for Bahla by Adama (1), Hussam al Qani (11), Mohammed al Sawafi (18) from penalty, Hosni al Hinai (28 + 41), Mohammed Yasser (45) and Abdullah al Sawafi (84) while Waleed al Farsi netted the consolation goal for Al Salam in the 33rd minute.

Fanja return to OL

After an absence of one season from the top domestic competitions, Fanja made its return to the Omantel League. Omboyo Toetti scored the equalizer for Fanja in the dying minute of the match as they held onto a 2-2 draw with Seeb. The draw was enough for the giants Fanja to seal the promotion to Omantel League while Seeb missed the chance of winning the first place by goal difference with Bahla as both teams have the same credit of points (20).

Doglas led Fanja through scoring the first goal from penalty shoot in the 44th minute. Ibrahim al Sawafi drew parity in the 66th minute. Seeb were in the front after the opening goal and looked to consolidate and they did just that when Suri Ibrahim added the second goal in the 83rd minute.

As all of the Seeb fans were getting ready to celebrate lifting the league shield, Omboyo Toetti spoiled that as he struck the equaliser in the last minute to dedicate the title to Fanja.

Fanja took the third direct qualification spot to Omantel league with 15 points along with Seeb, who were positioned in the second place with 20 points and Bahla at the top with better goals difference.

On the other hand, Despite Al Wusta winning a 2-1 victory against Al Bashayer, they failed to get promoted to Omantel League although they were very close to secure the promotion for the first time.

The drawn result of Seeb and Fanja match awarded the third direct qualification spot to Fanja club.