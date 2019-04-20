Bahla, Ibri, Ahli Sidab seal spots at Sultanate tourney

MUSCAT, April 20 – Bahla, Ibri and Ahli Sidab earned direct slots to the Sultanate table tennis championship which is scheduled to begin in September next year. The two day qualification competition which was held at Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex on Friday and Saturday included participation of Muscat, Al Dakhiliyah and Al Dhahira governate’s clubs. It featured six clubs namely Bahla, Ibri, Ahli Sidab, Al Bashayer, Nizwa and Yanqul. The qualification competition’s system is based on league matches from one round (first-leg) only. Bahla lead the table order by ten points while Ibri was positioned in the second place with nine points. The Ahli Sidab club came in third position with eight points.

Al Dakhiliyah giant Bahla, recorded five victories in all their matches and topped the group. Bahla won over Ibri and Ahli Sidab 3-1. They beat Al Bashayer, Nizwa and Yanqul 3-0. The qualification competition of Muscat, Al Dakhiliyah and Al Dhahira governorates were officiated by Oman Table Tennis Committee’s referees including: Ayman al Ghadami, Ahmed al Abrawi and Khamis al Barashdi. Khalid al Zaabi was the competitions director and Mohammed al Jassasi the head of qualifications competitions.

Earlier this month, Salalah giant Al Nasr secured their slot at the Sultanate table tennis championship after topping the Dhofar group qualification.

Dhofar group qualification featured participation of the following clubs: Al Nasr, Salalah, Al Ettihad and Mirbat. Al Nasr beat Salalah and Al Ettihad 3-1 while they won against Mirbat 3-0. The defending champion Seeb and the runner up Al Nahdha qualified already for the Sultanate table tennis championship alongside to Dhofar and Saham clubs who ended the last edition of the Sultanate TT at third and fourth places respectively.

