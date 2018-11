Bahla: Bahla Club today celebrated the opening of the Bahla Grand Mall investment project under the auspices of Shaikh Saad bin Mohammed Al Mardhof al Saadi, Minister of Sports Affairs.

The chief guest with the attendees toured the project, which was built on a land area of 10 thousand square meters and the building area is 6,400 square meters, which includes a hypermarket, children’s playground, 13 shops and three restaurants. –ONA