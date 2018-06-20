BAE Systems signs MoU to renew support for Chevening Scholarships

MUSCAT: BAE Systems, one of the world’s leading global defence, security and aerospace companies, which has supported Oman for more than 50 years, on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) to once again support Chevening Scholarships for two Omani students to study in the UK.

Signing the agreement on behalf of BAE Systems Oman, General Manager Ian Lane, commented: “We’re proud to renew our support to the FCO for the excellent initiative that is the Chevening Scholarships for the third year in a row. We were honoured to be part of the programme’s re-launch in Oman in 2016 and are pleased to continue providing the opportunity to bright young Omanis to study in the UK.”

He added: “We believe the future of Oman will be built on national talent with international capabilities, which supports the national vision of building a sustainable knowledge-based economy so we are delighted to maintain our support of Chevening as one of the several education-focused programmes we are involved with in the Sultanate.”

The successful Omani candidates and the UK universities they will be studying at will be announced later in the year. British Ambassador, Hamish Cowell said “We are delighted to continue our relationship cooperation with BAE Systems Oman in developing the Chevening programme in the Sultanate. ”

Kulthoom al Khmaiyasi, Co-Founder of the JISSER Internship Platform and a 2016-2017 recipient of a Chevening Scholarship added “The significance of a Chevening scholarship and the big opportunities it brings to join an international alumni network of outstanding young leaders and influencers was a key driver for me to compete for it.

This academic year in the UK opened countless doors for me to progress academically, professionally. I am thankful to BAE Systems and all the other parties involved in bringing this programme to Oman and for their continued support in developing Omani youth.”

Related