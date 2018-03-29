Badr visits military base

MUSCAT: Sayyid Badr bin Saud al Busaidy, Minister Responsible for Defence Affairs, visited a number of military units and bases in the Musandam sector to review the tasks and duties of the members of the armed forces.

Among those accompanying Sayyid Badr was Major General Matar bin Salim al Balushi, Commander of the Royal Army of Oman, Rear Admiral Abdullah bin Khamis al Raisi, Commander of the Royal Navy of Oman.

They were briefed on the tasks and roles played by the leadership of the Musandam sector in various units along with the rest of the brigades and formations and units of the Royal Army of Oman in protecting the homeland and defending its gains. The defence minister was also briefed on the construction projects currently being carried out. — ONA

