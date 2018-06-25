BADR INVITED TO VISIT JAPAN

MUSCAT: Sayyid Badr bin Saud al Busaidy, Minister Responsible for Defence Affairs, received in his office at Muaskar Bait Al Falaj on Monday Mitsugu Saito, Ambassador of Japan appointed to the Sultanate, who handed over a message to Sayyid Badr inviting him to visit Japan. The Minister Responsible for Defence Affairs thanked the Japanese Ambassador for the invitation, promising to respond to the invitation in a convenient time. The two sides reviewed the strong bilateral relations binding the two friendly countries. They also discussed matters of common concern. — ONA

