Badr attends Farnborough International Airshow

LONDON: Sayyid Badr bin Saud al Busaidy, Minister Responsible for Defence Affairs, attended the opening ceremony of the Farnborough International Airshow 2018, being held in London and concludes on July 20 under the patronage of Theresa May, British Prime Minister, in the presence of a number of defence ministers and heads of delegations from various countries of the world. The Minister Responsible for Defence Affairs and the accompanying delegation witnessed the air show of fighter and transport aircraft, which was held during the opening of the exhibition.

He also toured the pavilion of a number of companies and countries participating in the exhibition and briefed on the latest technologies, systems and military equipment produced by defence companies from different countries of the world. The opening ceremony was attended by Air Vice-Marshal Matar bin Ali al Obaidani, Commander of the Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO), and a number of senior officers of the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF) accompanying the minister, and the Assistant of the Omani Military Attaché in London. — ONA

