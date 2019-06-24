Badr Al Samaa opens its upgraded multi-specialty hospital in Nizwa tomorrow

Muscat, June 24 – Badr Al Samaa is all set to open its advanced multi-specialty hospital in Nizwa on Wednesday.

The hospital with state-of-the-art facility is established to cater to the medical requirements of people in the Al Dakhiliya Governorate”, said Abdul Latheef, Managing Director, Badr Al Samaa Group of Hospitals & Polyclinics.

Dr Shaikh Khalifa Bin Hamad Bin Hilal al Saadi, Governor of Al Dakhiliyah, will be the chief guest on the occasion while Dr Mazin Jawad al Khabouri, Director-General of Private Health Establishments is the Guest of Honour of the event.

Addressing a press conference, Latheef said that the new upgraded hospital, will serve as a strategic referral centre in private healthcare sector and would cater to the masses with its quality services.

According to him, establishment of this hospital will do much help to citizens and residents in areas like Nizwa (Firq), Izki, Barkat Al Mouez, Al Jabal Al Akhdar, Bahla, Aadam, Karnalam, Sahud etc.

“With the opening of the new hospital people in this area can save thier time, money and energy as all facilities will be available under one umbrella”, he said.

Dr P A Mohammed and Dr V T Vinod, Managing Directors of Badr Al Samaa Group of Hospitals & Polyclinics, were also present at the meeting.

The expanded facilities include state-of-the art imaging equipment and services with provision for cardiac care, all major and minor surgeries.

Two renovated operation theatres are launched, equipped to handling all kinds of General, Orthopaedic, Urological, Neurological, Gynaec, ENT and Ophthalmic cases. In addition to that Labor Suite, CCU, MICU, Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

A Lasotronix Laser System is also set up for the treatment of proctology and varicose veins. CT and MRI along with physiotherapy services will also be added soon.

Badr Al Samaa has signed exclusive contracts with many oil and gas companies and established clinics in areas like Duqam, Khazzan, etc. The hospital will also be a referral centre for advance care for these off-shore clinics.

To mark this occasion, the hospital will offer free consultations from 26th to 28th June, 2019 in all specialties while as in cardiology, urology and dermatology the offer will be open till 2nd July.

There will be quiz competition and raffle draw in the event in which more than 15 winners will be selected and awarded with special one-year privilege cards, exclusive gifts and private photo-op with Hiatham Rafi, the musical sensation of Oman, who will be performing

live during the event from 5pm onwards.

The inaugural ceremony, along with its managing directors, will be attended by dignitaries from embassies, officials and social organizations.

Related