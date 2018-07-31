Bachelor accommodation raided in Muscat

Muscat: Muscat Municipality, in cooperation with the Royal Oman Police, raided three houses in Al Khoud as they were used for bachelor accommodation in a residential neighborhood.

“The house owners violated the municipal laws,” a statement issued on Tuesday said.

Article 30 and 31 of the local order 23/92 states.

: Use of Buildings

– In Industrial areas of various types, warehouses and workers’ camps it is not permitted to build residential units for family accommodation. Owners of industrial plots over-looking a main street shall use the front part of the

plot for commercial purpose, provided that prior approval is obtained from the concerned Authority. The conditions do not apply in such cases.

Article 31 : A. Workers accommodation is permitted within reasonable limits, in various types of industrial areas according to the type of industry or workshop built on the same plot. Bachelor’s accommodation for staff or technicians may be

permitted in plots with large areas, originally all located as workers’ camp.

B. Showrooms (to exhibit industrial products and spare parts only) shall be permitted in areas allotted for light industry provided that the area of showrooms is not more than 30 per cent of the approved percentage of

building.

C. (It is allowed to construct offices only in the first floor in the industrial areas and stores areas provided the public utilities for the same should be in one

place). D. Complexes or buildings for workers or bachelors’ accommodation are not permitted in residential or residential commercial areas. Any architectural design revealing such use shall not be accepted. Also buildings that consist of family as well as bachelors accommodation shall not be permitted. E. Buildings for industrial activities (heavy or light industries) shall not be permitted in residential, commercial or residential areas.