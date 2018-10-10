Baby born in Muscat Airport after emergency landing

Muscat: The Muscat International Airport saw a new arrival on Saturday: a baby born to an Indonesian passenger, a first for the airport.

The flight (Saudi Arabian Airlines SV836) carrying the woman from Jeddah to Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia was forced to land in Muscat after she went into labour.

Immediately upon her arrival at the airport, the medical staff of the airport clinic helped her safely deliver the baby.

After completion of the procedures, labour process and medical examination, the mother and the newborn were taken to the Royal Hospital. Both are in good health.

The airport is equipped with state-of-the-art medical services to handle emergencies.

Oman Airports had signed an agreement with KIMS Oman Hospital for the provision of medical services at the airport.

The new passenger terminal includes two clinics and three first-aid centres.