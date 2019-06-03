Azerbaijan cancels $1 billion contract with Boeing

BAKU: Azerbaijan airline AZAL has cancelled a $1 billion contract with Boeing to purchase 10 737 MAX jets, a spokesman said, following the fatal crashes involving the aircraft in Ethiopia and Indonesia.

“AZAL refused to buy 10 aircraft from Boeing due to safety reasons,” Pasha Kesaminsy said.

Boeing’s top-selling aircraft, the 737 MAX, has been grounded worldwide since the March 10 disaster, which killed 157 people and came just five months after a Lion Air crash in Indonesia that killed 189 in a plane of the same model.

Many countries barred 737 Max jets from taking off or landing at local airports. — Reuters

