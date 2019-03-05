AZ Racing target more success in Dubai Baja

DUBAI: Podium finishing FIA World Cup for Cross Country Bajas team AZ Racing returns to action in Dubai this coming Thursday, March 7, for round two of the season where Abdullah al Zubair and Nasser al Kuwari aim to mount a front-running challenge and bid for a maiden 2019 victory.

Having made a very successful start to the Baja campaign in the Northern Forests of Russia last month, where Al Zubair — partnered then by Faisal al Raisi — finished second in the T3 class during his first outing on snow and ice, hopes are justifiably high for the first desert Baja of the year.

Since round one of the Baja season took place, Oman’s al Zubair and Qatar’s al Kuwari began AZ Racing’s championship bid in the sister FIA Cross Country Rally World Cup in Qatar and despite all manner of difficulties and major misfortune the duo still managed to claim a top four T3 finish.

Thanks to incredible work from South Racing, the squad behind the preparation of the AZ Racing BRP Can-Am Maverick X3, Al Zubair and Al Kuwari battled back well from turbo failure midway through the week-long event and it is that same determination and commitment they bring to Dubai.

With shorter distances completed in the Cross Country Bajas than in the full Cross Country Rallies, the importance of an unhindered run across the spectacular dunes and plains of the Al Qudra desert cannot be underestimated. Beginning on Thursday, the Dubai International Baja will, of course, provide the polar opposite to the snow-filled Russian forests in terms of the challenge faced and the comparison between round one and round two couldn’t be more stark.

Additionally, as in Qatar one week ago, the climate is much more suited to Al Zubair and co-driver Al Kuwari — the latter also bringing strong experience from past outings in the Dubai event — and both are resolutely determined to mount a sustained bid for a first T3 class victory of the year.

Abdullah al Zubair:

“I’m very happy to be racing in the sand dunes again, it’s my favourite terrain, but this will be my first time competing in the Dubai Baja. I am very confident, though, because we showed great pace in the dunes section of the Qatar rally last week. It’s good to have Nasser alongside me as he is a veteran of this Baja and I think we have a good chance at winning the event — that is our goal. We’re currently second in the World Cup points and we want to be leaders after this rally!”

Nasser al Kuwari:

“After a successful start with Abdullah in Qatar, and us getting along well, I am very positive heading into the Dubai Baja. I am confident of Abdullah’s driving skills and his speed in the sand, hopefully we will be looking at a top podium spot if not the winner’s position.”

Following Thursday’s official ceremonial start to the Dubai International Baja, the opening Leg will be contested on Friday, March 8, ahead of a repeat run through the Al Qudra terrain on Saturday, March 9, where the event is scheduled to conclude at 12.30 pm (local time) at Dubai Autodrome.