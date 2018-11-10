Ayoon Oman photo exhibition begins

Muscat: A two-month long exhibition of photos to celebrate Oman’s beautiful landscapes, rich culture and heritage began at the Crowne Plaza Muscat OCEC on Saturday. These photos taken by Friday Shoot Out — Muscat photography group members put a spotlight on the beautiful locations and rarely seen wildlife and birds of Oman. FSO comprises amateur photographers, whose main goal is to promote the hobby of photography in Oman. The camaraderie which started on November 10, 2012 with a handful of friends coming together to click pictures celebrating 6th anniversary. FSO has over 300 members and 4,000 followers on the social media.

