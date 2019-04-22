AWO models Omani experience at women entrepreneurship

Muscat, april 22 – The Arab Women Organization (AWO) implements a training programme “Supporting Young Businesswomen in the Arab Countries” from April 23-25 in Muscat with the participation of 25 participants from 13 Arab countries as part of the Women’s Economic Empowerment Programme 2019. the programme targets growing business owners and women activists in a related field. AWO recognized that the Omani experience in the field of entrepreneurship and project support is a good example and inspiration to other Arab countries and chose Muscat to hold this training programme. The Sultanate has achieved high indicators in the pro-motion of small and medium-sized enterprises and the achievement of women entrepreneurs a pioneer level in various fields.

The organisation also seeks to cite the Sultanate as a role model in the institutional construction of entrepreneurship. The programme highlights Omani expertise successful in the field of entrepreneurship. In 2019, the number of craftswomen has increased to 18,935, practising a number of 177 projects. 31.91 per cent of them are in Dhofar, followed by North al Sharqiyah with a number of 4,099 women, constituting 16.32. The rest of the governorates as follows: 1,029 in South al Batinah, 121 in Buraimi, 1,565 in al Dakhiliyah, 348 in al Dhahirah, 1251 in al Wusta, 714 in South al Sharqiyah, 3091 in North al Batinah, 402 in Muscat, and 273 in Musandam.