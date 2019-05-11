Award for Sur varsity professor

MUSCAT, MAY 11 – A young professor from the Sur University College has received the prestigious title of ‘Best Professor in HR & Organisational Behaviour’ at the GCC Educational Leadership Awards 2019 by the World Federation of Academic and Educational Institutions. Dr Basil John Thomas (pictured), a Chartered Management Consultant, Trainer, and Fellow from CMC Canada and US, currently holds and serves the position of Assistant Professor in Human Resources at Sur University College affiliated to Bond University Australia and University of Sunderland, UK.

The awards were presented at the Novotel, Abu Dhabi to Individuals and Institutions who have surpassed several levels of excellence, global reach and outlook and have set an example of being a role model. “I’m really honoured to have been selected from the university where I work and this is my second career award. I feel it was a much sweeter one that I have received it on my birthday”, said Dr Basil. He was recently awarded with the Global Outreach Education Award 2019 for excellence in outstanding teacher in management by the Global Outreach Research and Education Association (GOREA).

