Avoid swimming in prohibited areas: PACDA

Muscat: As the summer advances, temperatures in the Sultanate have crossed the 45 mark. People travel to beaches, wadis and water ponds to escape the scorching sun. The Public Authority for Civil Defends and Ambulance (PACDA) has listed down the common causes of drowning in the Sultanate.

“Some are not good swimmers. They might not have learned swimming. But they still venture into the water regardless. Some drown because they go out to swim in prohibited areas like deep water pools, dams and water streams. Random rescue attempts may lead to unfortunate drowning of more than one persons. Some parents do not monitor their kids while they are swimming. Others do not abide by instructions that ban swimming in non-designated locations. Crossing wadis despite its strength might be one of the major reasons behind drowning incidents in Oman”, PACDA said.

According to PACDA, fatal drowning accidents happen in seawater, dams, water streams, ponds, open tanks and wells. Based on figures released by the Authority, the number of drowning accidents have decreased over the last three years from (268) in 2016 to (155) in 2018.