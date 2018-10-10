Automation no threat to manpower: Experts

Muscat: Automation is no threat to the manpower, human resource experts said at the fourth edition of the annual conference of Oman Society for Human Resource Management (OSHRM) on Wednesday. The conference at Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre (OCEC) was inaugurate by His Highness Sayyid Taimour bin Asaad al Said, Assistant Secretary-General for Communications at The Research Council. Dr Ghalib bin Saif al Hosni, OSHRM President, said that conference provides a platform for sharing experiences, knowledge and raising important issues that have great effect on the performance of individuals and institutions and on creating a working environment that improves production. “Specific jobs need specific talents and the Omani youth should be guided and trained as per the requirements of the job market anywhere in the world.”

