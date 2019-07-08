Authorities take steps to ensure services for Salalah visitors

SALALAH: A meeting was held on Monday at the office of the Minister of State and the Governor of Dhofar to discuss the preparations of the governmental and private bodies concerned with the reception of visitors and tourists during the Salalah tourist season. The meeting was chaired by Sayyid Mohammed bin Sultan al Busaidy, Minister of State and Governor of Dhofar.

The meeting reviewed the preparations of all concerned parties to serve visitors during the tourist season in terms of organising traffic, securing green areas and beaches, maintaining the safety and security of all, in addition to discussing the promotion and upgrading of municipal services, as well as the readiness of the municipality’s recreational centre to host events and activities associated with the tourist season. The meeting reviewed the readiness of health services, accommodation, communications and electricity and various services needed by citizens and tourists in addition to discussing the readiness of the rest houses on Adam-Thamrait Road.

Sayyid al Busaidy stressed the importance of good performance in providing all services and the need to follow up with the government agencies to exert more efforts and coordination with each other in a bid to provide the best services during the tourist season. The meeting was attended by Shaikh Muhana bin Saif al Lamki, Deputy Governor of Dhofar, Shaikh Salem bin Oufit al Shanfari, Head of Dhofar Municipality, a number of advisers and officials in the office of the Minister of State and Governor of Dhofar, as well as government and private agencies in the governorate. — ONA