Austrian defence official leaves Sultanate

MUSCAT: Gen Othmar Commenda, Chief of the Defence Staff in the Republic of Austria and his accompanying delegation left here on Thursday after an official several-day visit to the Sultanate during which he met with senior officials in the state.

He was seen-off at Muscat International Airport by Brigadier Saleh bin Ahmed al Hinai, Head of Military Protocols and Public Relations at COSAF.

Gen Othmar Commenda and his accompanying delegation visited the National Museum on Thursday, within the framework of his current visit to the Sultanate.

The guest was accompanied by Lt Gen Ahmed bin Harith al Nabhani, Chief of Staff of the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF).The guest and his accompanying delegation toured the Earth and Human Gallery, Land and the People Gallery, the Timeline Gallery, Prehistory and Ancient History Galleries, Splendours of Islam Gallery, Oman and the World Gallery, the Renaissance Gallery and Intangible Heritage Gallery. — ONA

