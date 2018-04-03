Austrian Chief of Defence Staff arrives

MUSCAT: Gen Edmund Entacher, Chief of Defence Staff of the Austrian Republic, and his accompanying delegation arrived here for a several-day official visit to the Sultanate, in response to an invitation received from Lt Gen Ahmed bin Harith al Nabhani, Chief of Staff of the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF).

The Chief of the Defence Staff of the Austrian Republic and his accompanying delegation were received at the Muscat International Airport by Brig Saleh bin Ahmed al Hinai, Head of Military Protocols and Public Relations at COSAF. — ONA

