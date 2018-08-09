Australian golfer Lyle loses cancer battle

MELBOURNE: Golfers from around the world paid tribute to Jarrod Lyle on Thursday after the Australian’s family announced his death at the age of 36 following a long battle with cancer.

Lyle, who had two wins on the feeder Web.com tour in 2008 and played 121 US PGA Tour tournaments, was diagnosed with leukaemia as a teenager and suffered a relapse in 2012. He had a bone marrow transplant last year but the illness returned and he chose to halt all treatment last week.

“It breaks my heart to tell everyone that Jarrod is no longer with us,” his wife Briony said in a statement on Thursday. “He passed away peacefully… last night having spent his final week in Torquay among his family and close friends.

“My time was short, but if I’ve helped people think and act on behalf of those families who suffer through cancer, hopefully it wasn’t wasted,” Lyle said in his final message.

Lyle’s decision to end treatment last week prompted an outpouring of support for his family and the foundation. — Reuters

