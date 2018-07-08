Attestation charges doubled

Muscat: Attestation of various local, as well as foreign documents, have been doubled recently but, according to the concerned department at the Ministry Foreign Affairs, majority people are not taking this into consideration which results in considerable loss of time and efforts.

“We have increased the attestation charges for various documents including marriage certificate and power of attorney but people, since attestation is a once in a while affair, take less notice of the same causing inconvenience to both the customers and the staff here”, Mohammed Saif, Head of the Attestation department at the MoFA told the Observer.