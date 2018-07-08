Attestation charges at MoFA increased

Muscat: The fees for attestation of local as well as foreign documents have been increased, according to the department concerned at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA).

Mohammed Saif, Head of the Attestation Department at MoFA, said a majority of the people don’t seem to be aware of it. “We request all to be aware of the fee increase,” he said.

“We have hiked attestation charges for documents, including marriage certificate and power of attorney, but people haven’t taken notice of the same, causing inconvenience to both

customers as well as the staff,” he said.

He said the attestation fee for a foreign marriage certificate has been hiked from RO 5 to RO 10 and for certifying a ‘commercial power of attorney’ from RO 35 to RO 60.

A commercial invoice attestation will cost RO 150 as against RO 75. A fee of RO 30 will be collected for attesting commercial registration certificate, Oman Chamber of Commerce

and Industry (OCCI) membership, final accounts, cargo list, clearance for bringing foreign workers, plans of company projects, military equipment certification and foodstuff analysis

certificate.

He said the rate increase was effected in consultation with the Council of Oman and the Ministry of Finance.

Other charges are: Death certificate (RO 10), legal procedures certificate (RO 10), experience certificate (RO10), employee certificate (RO 10), divorce certificate (RO 20), educational certificates (RO 10), other academic certificates (RO 30) and reissue of lost certificate (RO 30).

The civil character certificate will be attested for RO 10 and commercial character certificate for RO 30.