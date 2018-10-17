Attacks in Afghanistan kill 10, including election candidate

Kabul: Attacks in Afghanistan on Wednesday left at least 10 people dead, including a well-known politician who was running in parliamentary elections at the weekend, officials said.

A suicide bombing targeting a convoy of Afghan security personnel in the central province of Maidan Wardak killed at least five people.

The convey of the soldiers was travelling in Chak district when it was struck, provincial council members Sharifullah Hotak and Masoud Shanizai said. A commander of the forces was also wounded.

No group has claimed responsibility for the incident yet, but Taliban militants are active in the district.

In southern Helmand province the Taliban claimed a bombing that killed four people and a parliamentary candidate.

Abdul Jabbar Qahraman was talking to advisers at his campaign office in the

city of Lashkargah when the attack occurred, said provincial council member Razia Baloch.

He is the second candidate for parliament to be assassinated in Helmand in a little over a week. Saleh Mohammad Achikzai and seven others were killed in a suicide bombing in Lashkargah on October 9.

A total of 10 candidates have been killed across Afghanistan in recent months.

Seven others were also wounded in Wednesday’s bombing, according to a spokesman for the provincial governor.

The bomb was placed under Qahraman’s couch at his guest house which was also served as a campaign office, another provincial council member, Abdul Ahad Sultanzai, said. — dpa

