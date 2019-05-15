Attack on vessels off UAE flayed

MUSCAT: The Sultanate follows with interest the incidents of commercial vessels off coast of the sisterly United Arab Emirates (UAE), said a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry on Wednesday. The Sultanate expresses its utmost sorrow and rejection of such irresponsible incidents. The Sultanate also stresses the importance of concerted regional and international efforts for the safety of maritime navigation and avoid any causes that would compromise the safety and stability of the region. — ONA

Related