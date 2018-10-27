Asus announces new business, home and gaming products

Global computer hardware and consumer electronics company Asus showcased a new lineup of motherboards, graphics cards, displays, networking devices, mini PCs and peripherals, and launched products for home, business and gaming. Among the products launched at “Incredible Intelligence 2018 Asia-Pacific” event in Kuala Lumpur were an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-guided second generation of its successful Zenbo robotics platform — “Zenbo Junior”, “ROG Maximus XI Apex” motherboard and “ROG Strix XG49VQ” gaming monitor. Zenbo Junior enables developers, system integrators and business partners to create and deploy robotic solutions for various business applications and to engage with customers seamlessly, said a company spokesman.

“It (Zenbo Junior) provides comprehensive development tools, including the Zenbo SDK and Dialogue Development Editor, that offer APIs for multiple sensors and allows developers and system integrators to create specialised robotic applications faster and easier,” explained Jackie Hsu, ASUS Corporate Vice-President and General Manager, Worldwide Sales — Open Platform Business Group. It is also equipped with a remote management system that can easily be customised to suit various scenarios.

For educational use, Zenbo Junior provides multiple programmable sensors and tools that enable students to develop a solid foundational understanding of robotics and AI concepts while creating fun, and for teachers, it comes with Classroom Management Console that enables distribution and submission of teaching materials and assignments.

Related