Astana exhibit showcases beauty of Kazakh city

Travellers and photographers had a field day at the ‘Astana — the heart of Eurasia’ Photo Exhibition held at Bait al Zubair from June 26 to 28, 2018.

Organised by the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Oman, the photos on display captured the most emblematic monuments and buildings of the Kazakh capital. The exhibition visitors can familiarise themselves with the history and development of Astana.

The exhibition features the most-visited places in the city like the Astana Opera Theatre, the Hazret Sultan Mosque, Cathedral of the Assumption, Roman Catholic Cathedral of the Archdiocese of the Blessed Virgin Mary, synagogue Bate Rachel – Habad Lubavitch, as well as the Kazakhstan Central Concert Hall, Triumphal Arch “Mangilik El” (Eternal Nation), the Kazakh Yeli monument, and the Museum of Modern Art and the Presidential Cultural Center.

Also in focus is the major symbol of Astana — the Baiterek monument and the unique buildings of the Palace of Peace and Accord designed by a renowned British architect Norman Foster, the Khan Shatyr shopping mall built in the shape of a tent and Ailand, the first oceanarium in the country.

Astana’s favourable location in the centre of the Eurasian continent makes it an economically advantageous transport, communication and logistics centre, and a natural bridge between Europe and Asia.

In 1999, Astana was awarded the title of the City of Peace by UNESCO. Since 2000, the capital city of Kazakhstan has been a member of the International Assembly of Capitals and Major Cities.

Historically, the idea of creation of a new, modern capital of Kazakhstan belongs to President Nursultan Nazarbayev.

On July 6, 1994, the Supreme Council (Parliament) of the Republic of Kazakhstan decided to move the capital from Almaty to Akmola.

On December 10, 1997, the capital was officially transferred to Akmola. In line with the Presidential Decree signed on May 6, 1998 Akmola was renamed into Astana. The new capital was unveiled internationally on June 10, 1998.

MAI AL ABRIA