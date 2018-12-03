Assigned by HM the Sultan, Sayyid Shabib presides over RC annual horserace in Nizwa

Nizwa: Assigned by His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said, Sayyid Shabib bin Taimour al-Said patronized over the Annual Horse Race of the Royal Cavalry (RC) this year at Taimsa racecourse in the Wilayat of Nizwa in the Governorate of A’Dakhiliyah this afternoon. The race was organized by Royal Court Affairs (RCA).

The Royal vision of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said comes to organize an annual horse race for the Royal Cavalry to be held this year in the city of science, heritage and history, the Wilayat of Nizwa. The race is a cultural and civilizational asset that emerged from the Royal thought to preserve horse racing and equestrian sports. The race-day included five races dedicated to the pure Arabian horses, including Hisn Al Shomoukh, where the horse riders competed to have the honour of winning the Cup of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said.

The race-day witnessed equestrian sport performances. The first race, named Nizwa Castle Race for a distance of 1200 meters for pure Arabian horses, the mare “Idrak” of the Royal Cavalry, ridden by Muzna bint Habib al-Hasania, came first. The second race, named Bahla Castle Race for a distance of 1200 meters, the filly “Ibra Lady” of the Royal Cavalry, ridden by Said bin Mohammed al Yahya’ee, came first.

The horse Khozan, owned by Sheikh Salim bin Sulaiman al Fayrouz, ridden by Maikon De Sauz, won the third race, named Sumail Castle, for a distance of 1600 meters. This race was allocated for high rated horses owned by citizens. The fourth race, named Adam Castle, for a distance of 1600 meters, the horse “Laheeb” of the Royal Cavalry, ridden by Ibrahim bin Khamis al Hinai came first.

The horse “Maisoor” of the Royal Cavalry had the honor of winning His Majesty the Sultan Cup. The horse was ridden by Anas bin Salim al Seyabi during the fifth race for a distance 1600 meters. Nasr bin Hamoud al Kindi, RCA Secretary affirmed the Sultanate’s interest in horse racing through organizing several horse races by the Royal Horse Racing Club (RHRC) and the Royal Cavalry annual horserace, which contribute to the promotion of interest in this ancient sport.

He highlighted the deeply rooted relations between Omanis, horses and camels as they represent part of the cultural and civilizational heritage of the Sultanate. He added that the Royal Courts affairs pays a great attention to the horse and camel Ardha, in a translation of the Royal thought of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said. He affirmed the efforts exerted by the Royal Cavalry and the Royal Camel Corps to preserve and popularize this sport in the Sultanate through the programs of the Royal Equestrian and Camel Festival, as well as special festivals for this sport in the various governorates of the Sultanate.

On his part, Brigadier General Abdul Razzaq bin Abdul Qadir al Shahwarzi, Commander of the Royal Cavalry, said that the annual race of the Royal Cavalry in Nizwa witnessed a strong competition due to the participation of the best Arabian horses in the Sultanate. The Royal Cavalry will seek to preserve and spread this sport in the upcoming period according to available plans and resources. –ONA